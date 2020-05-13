139 officials found guilty of corruption after disciplinary action – Sisulu
The Auditor-General found that over R6 billion was lost due to irregular expenditure by officials in various departments.
JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Wednesday said they had found 139 cases of corrupt activity in her department.
Sisulu said that those found guilty were dealt with. She said that her team was fighting back against corruption in her department.
The minister said that 139 officials were found guilty after disciplinary hearings.
“To get the department where we wanted to, we had to clear this backlog, clear those who were not guilty so that they can come back and work, and those who were guilty so that we can give the necessary sanction,” she said.
Director-General Squire Mahlangu said that action against these people showed they were turning around the department.
“The people who were involved in the implementation of that irregular expenditure have been charged, some have been dismissed, others were given three months suspension without pay, and others have resigned,” Mahlangu said.
Sisulu said there was a stabilising committee in place to ensure the right people were hired.
