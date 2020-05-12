2021 Oscars ceremony could be delayed by up to four months

The annual awards ceremony - also known as the Oscars - is usually held at the beginning of each year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it has now been suggested the 2021 ceremony could be held as late as May or June.

LONDON - The 2021 Academy Awards - also known as the Oscars - are set to be pushed back four months in order to allow films that have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic to qualify for nominations.

The annual awards ceremony - also known as the Oscars - is usually held at the beginning of each year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it has now been suggested the 2021 ceremony could be held as late as May or June.

The decision to change up the calendar for the first time in the ceremony's 93-year history comes as the global health crisis has had a serious impact on the 2020 film release schedule, with many films forced to delay their release dates as cinemas across the world have closed down whilst countries go into lockdown.

Instead, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are giving movie studios a longer release window for their flicks to be eligible for Oscars nominations, which means the delayed movies will still make it into the 2021 awards.

A movie insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The ongoing coronavirus crisis has caused waves in the industry and has decimated plans for so many releases this year. The Oscars organisers have been in talks for weeks about whether the ceremony can go ahead given so many releases have been pushed back.

"There would be a mutiny if changes weren't made and the industry could be totally ravaged if film studios held back their offerings until the 2022 ceremony to be eligible.

"What they're proposing is pushing back the ceremony, which was going to take place on 28 February, to either late May or early June. Doing this means films forced to postpone their release dates can put them out later this year or in early 2021 knowing they will still be eligible for the Oscars.

"Film studios have been informed of the plans and are now drawing up their release dates accordingly. But with everything still so up in the air, it's all rather tentative at the moment."

The report comes after the Academy drew up provisional plans last month to help studio bosses, including allowing films that have skipped theatrical release and gone straight to streaming sites to still qualify for the Oscars nominations.