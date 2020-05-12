Senegal president eases virus lockdown
Mosques will be reopened for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, and churches will also be allowed to accept worshippers.
DAKAR - Coronavirus restrictions will be eased in Senegal, President Macky Sall said late on Monday, with night-time curfews shortened and mosques reopened.
While confirming the rules would change on Tuesday, Sall said in a televised address that Senegalese would need to "adapt individual and collective behaviour" and "learn to live with the virus".
He said the COVID-19 disease would continue to circulate for at least another three months even under the best-case scenario.
Under the new rules, curfews will run from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, shaving two hours off the current restrictions.
Mosques will be reopened for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, and churches will also be allowed to accept worshippers.
Markets and businesses, which have only been allowed to open a few days a week during the lockdown, will now only need to be closed for a day's cleaning each week.
Restrictions imposed on public transport will also be eased, though schools will not begin reopening until next month.
Senegal has been relatively lightly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, suffering 1,886 cases and 19 fatalities, according to the official figures.
The authorities did not impose a total lockdown but the borders were closed and travel between the main cities was banned.
More in Africa
-
China sends doctors, equipment to help Zimbabwe fight virus
-
African bank chief cleared of ethics abuses
-
Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president
-
New coalition officially leaves Thabane as caretaker Lesotho PM
-
President says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at Ghana fish factory
-
Lesotho Parly speaker agrees to establish new coalition government
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.