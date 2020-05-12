Sassa looking at faster ways of distributing social grants

Government’s new unemployment grant of R350 has prompted officials to look more vigorously at payment options like vouchers and other electronic methods.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Monday said it was looking at better and faster ways of distributing social grants.

Government’s new unemployment grant of R350 has prompted officials to look more vigorously at payment options like vouchers and other electronic methods.

Applications for the new grant opened on Monday, but for many without bank accounts, it will be difficult to access funds.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Khumbula said cash send and e-transfer that didn't require traditional bank accounts, could soon be used.

She said they had agreed with banks to make these options available for beneficiaries.

Khumbula explained cash send also gives beneficiaries more options: “In instances where you live closer to a facility, which has got an Absa ATM, you will select and say, please send my money through cash send. If you know there is an FNB where you are, you can say send it via e-wallet. The idea is to give our people choices.”

She said Sassa beneficiaries should also look at zero-rated bank accounts.

Going forward, Khumbula said these and other options would be further investigated.

She said while they may not have the answer yet, they needed to start somewhere.