SAPS to continue enforcing authority of state: Gauteng top cop Mawela
Elias Mawela and MEC Faith Mazibuko led an operation in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday after complaints of lawlessness in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said they would continue to enforce the authority of the state where needed as the country fights COVID-19.
He said this operation would be rolled out to other parts of the province: “We will continue to stamp the authority of the state and we will continue to be responsive to what the communities want.”
Mazibuko said lawlessness could not be tolerated in Gauteng: “We will continue engaging as the levels continue to be adjusted. Let’s be vigilant, that’s all that’s important.”
