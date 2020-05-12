View all in Latest
SAPS to continue enforcing authority of state: Gauteng top cop Mawela

Elias Mawela and MEC Faith Mazibuko led an operation in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday after complaints of lawlessness in the area.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko together with SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Elias Mawela lead operation “Okae molao” to ensure that the public is complying to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in Orange Farm and Evaton, South of Johannesburg on 30 April 2020. Pictures Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko together with SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Elias Mawela lead operation "Okae molao" to ensure that the public is complying to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in Orange Farm and Evaton, South of Johannesburg on 30 April 2020. Pictures Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said they would continue to enforce the authority of the state where needed as the country fights COVID-19.

Mawela and MEC Faith Mazibuko led an operation in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday after complaints of lawlessness in the area.

He said this operation would be rolled out to other parts of the province: “We will continue to stamp the authority of the state and we will continue to be responsive to what the communities want.”

Mazibuko said lawlessness could not be tolerated in Gauteng: “We will continue engaging as the levels continue to be adjusted. Let’s be vigilant, that’s all that’s important.”

