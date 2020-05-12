SAPS to continue enforcing authority of state: Gauteng top cop Mawela

Elias Mawela and MEC Faith Mazibuko led an operation in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday after complaints of lawlessness in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said they would continue to enforce the authority of the state where needed as the country fights COVID-19.

Mawela and MEC Faith Mazibuko led an operation in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday after complaints of lawlessness in the area.

He said this operation would be rolled out to other parts of the province: “We will continue to stamp the authority of the state and we will continue to be responsive to what the communities want.”

Mazibuko said lawlessness could not be tolerated in Gauteng: “We will continue engaging as the levels continue to be adjusted. Let’s be vigilant, that’s all that’s important.”