Rand rises on US-China trade truce hopes
The stock market was also buoyed by the easing trade tensions despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus emerging in certain countries.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Tuesday as demand for emerging markets was boosted by signs of easing tensions between China and the United States.
The stock market was also buoyed by the easing trade tensions despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus emerging in certain countries.
At 1530 GMT, the rand was 0.88% firmer at R18.2600 per dollar having kicked-off the session at R18.4520.
The currency had been on the ropes for most of the day over global fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections as China, Germany and South Korea reported new infections, driving investors into safe-haven assets.
But optimism later in the session was lifted by a thaw in the trade spat between Beijing and Washington.
“China waived tariffs on certain US imports today, giving rise to market optimism regarding economic recovery. This, in turn, assisted the rand, which has gained just over 1%," said Bianca Botes from Peregrine Treasury Solutions.
China announced on Tuesday a new list of 79 US products eligible for waivers from retaliatory tariffs imposed at the height of the bilateral trade war, amid continued pressure on Beijing to boost imports from the United States.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) climbed on Tuesday with the FTSE/JSE all share index inched up 0.23% to close at 50,319 points, while the JSE top 40 rose 0.34% and closed at 46,518. Market sentiment was also boosted by a rise in gold prices which pushed the JSE gold index higher by 2.47%.
Bonds were also firmer, with the yield on the government paper due in 2030 down 12 basis points to 9.32%.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.