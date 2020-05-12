Protesting health workers air issues at Tygerberg Hospital's Nurses Day event
The demonstrators are demanding that they get proper personal protective equipment to carry out their duties.
CAPE TOWN - Protesting health workers have gate-crashed Tygerberg Hospital’s International Nurses Day commemoration.
They’re aggrieved over how the COVID-19 pandemic is being managed at the facility.
In the Western Cape, three health workers have died after contracting COVID-19.
Protesting nurses and other essential staff members like cleaners and porters have arrived at the event where nurses are being celebrated.
But instead of joining in, the demonstrators are demanding that they get proper personal protective equipment to carry out their duties.
Protesting nurses arrived at Tygerberg Hospital's #InternationalNursesDay commemoration.
"Labour has tried to engage with this employer from the first day, raising our issues of transport. We've received responses back that the employer is not responsible for transport. We did not decree the issue of trains which is not going to be there, we did not call for COVID-19."
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that she would address the workers' demands, adding that there were strict regulations guiding healthcare workers in the execution of their duties.
"It's understandable when you are scared."
Eighty-six nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Western Cape.
