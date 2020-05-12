Nurses' in role in COVID-19 fight celebrated at Tygerberg Hospital

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo commended nurses for their invaluable contribution to the healthcare sector.

CAPE TOWN - The selfless role that nurses play in the fight against COVID-19 has been emphasised as the world marks International Nurses Day.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has attended an event at Tygerberg Hospital where she revealed that 86 nurses in the province had contracted the virus.

Two have died.

Mbombo commended nurses for their invaluable contribution to the healthcare sector.

"The world needs nurses more than any other time. Nurses are a voice to lead and today's theme talks about a voice to lead, especially now during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Provincial Health Department head, Dr Keith Cloete, said that despite the fears and anxiety that accompanied the profession, nurses still went out to serve those in need of care.

"What we're facing in South Africa now with COVID-19, that's the bravery we have to recognise today. These are people that are fearful, that are anxious, that are human but they still go and serve."

Earlier, protesting health workers gate-crashed the event, saying that they were aggrieved over how the COVID-19 pandemic was being managed at Tygerberg Hospital.

