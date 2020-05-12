Nurses are the bedrock of SA’s health care system – Phaahla

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla was at the Sebokeng Zone 17 clinic for International Nurses Day celebrations along with Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.

SEBOKENG - Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday said nurses were the bedrock of the South African health care system and should be treated as such.

#InternationalNursesDay2020 Health MEC Bandile Masuku is on the stand. KM pic.twitter.com/K8SB7ohMKY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2020

Nurses are some of the foot soldiers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In Gauteng, 63 people have succumbed to various illnesses over the past year.

Tuesday was a rather modest gathering at Sebokeng Zone 17 where International Nurses Day was being celebrated.

Usually, members of the community would be invited to take part in the celebrations, but because of COVID-19 lockdown regulations only the nurses, members of the media, and some government officials were in attendance.

#InternationalNursesDay Community members are sanitized as some come to the Sebokeng Zone 17 Clinic for nurses day commemorations and others come for check ups and treatments. KM pic.twitter.com/wZv3CJ3UY0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2020

Phaahla said that even with the limited celebrations, nurses still needed to be recognised for the work that they did.

"Ninety-nine percent of us owe our being in this world to the care of our mothers by nurses and midwives, and also delivering us into this world, whether it’s the modern nursing or traditional midwives," Phaahla said.

He said that the calls by unions representing nurses did not fall on deaf ears, saying that the government recognised and appreciated the work done by them.

