Motshekga: Safety of teachers, pupils paramount in all decisions taken
On Monday, Motshekga held a series of meetings with officials in the sector to assess a recovery plan ahead of the reopening of schools.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reassured South Africans that the safety of teachers, pupils and employees in the sector was paramount in all decisions taken.
On Monday, Motshekga held a series of meetings with officials in the sector to assess a recovery plan ahead of the reopening of schools.
While school management teams were expected back at work on Monday, it appears most provinces are not yet fully prepared.
Motshekga has moved to reassure the nation that no schooling will resume unless measures to ensure teachers and pupils are safe are implemented in learning institutions across the country.
She has met with MECs, teacher unions and school governing bodies to assess the state of readiness.
The Department of Basic Education's Elijah Mhlanga said the minister was expected to brief the national coronavirus command council on Tuesday.
“The minister will go to the command council to present the report and she will then go to Cabinet where also the plans will be discussed.”
The department will then brief Parliament on Wednesday before Motshekga briefs the nation on Thursday on final preparations for the reopening of schools in the country.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
SA scientists now able to study how COVID-19 reacts in certain conditions
-
More COVID-19 containment programmes needed in EC – Mkhize
-
CARTOON: Thank You to all you Superheroes out there!
-
COVID-19 forcing South Africans to reevaluate their relationship with money
-
SA scientists study live samples of coronavirus for insight into COVID-19
-
Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.