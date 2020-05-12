Motshekga: Safety of teachers, pupils paramount in all decisions taken

On Monday, Motshekga held a series of meetings with officials in the sector to assess a recovery plan ahead of the reopening of schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reassured South Africans that the safety of teachers, pupils and employees in the sector was paramount in all decisions taken.

While school management teams were expected back at work on Monday, it appears most provinces are not yet fully prepared.

Motshekga has moved to reassure the nation that no schooling will resume unless measures to ensure teachers and pupils are safe are implemented in learning institutions across the country.

She has met with MECs, teacher unions and school governing bodies to assess the state of readiness.

The Department of Basic Education's Elijah Mhlanga said the minister was expected to brief the national coronavirus command council on Tuesday.

“The minister will go to the command council to present the report and she will then go to Cabinet where also the plans will be discussed.”

The department will then brief Parliament on Wednesday before Motshekga briefs the nation on Thursday on final preparations for the reopening of schools in the country.

