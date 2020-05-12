Over 20 liquor licences have been suspended in WC during lockdown

Of the 51 investigations, 20 liquor licences have been suspended and two reports were being referred to the liquor licensing tribunal for consideration.

CAPE TOWN - More than 20 liquor licences have been suspended in the Western Cape during the coronavirus lockdown.

The ban on the sale of alcohol remains in place. But some are still taking chances.

The Western Cape community safety department said 12 more cases were being probed.

Any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown, can be fined or lose their licence.

The department's spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “Those whose licences have been suspended will have to appear before the LLT within 21 days after the lockdown period to show cause as to why the order should not be made final.”

Liquor licences have been suspended in Vredendal, Clanwilliam, Malmesbury, Gugulethu, Philippi East, St Helena Bay, Bellville south and Lwandle.