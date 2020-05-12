More COVID-19 containment programmes needed in EC – Mkhize
The Eastern Cape and Western Cape have been flagged by authorities with concerns that travel between the two provinces may have contributed to the increase in numbers.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there needed to be more containment programmes in the Eastern Cape to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Cape and Western Cape have been flagged by authorities with concerns that travel between the two provinces may have contributed to the increase in infections.
Twelve more people have died of COVID-19 in the Eastern Cape, Mkhize said the province needed to be watched closely so that the situation wouldn't get out of control.
He said they would focus on areas in the Eastern Cape identified as hotspots: “The proximity to the Western Cape means that the two provinces are operating more or less like an ecosystem, where the numbers are showing a particular trend of increasing and going in an upward trend trajectory.”
Mkhize said the Cuban doctors in the country would also play a role in assisting.
The minister said they planned to ensure there were enough beds in the province.
“Infrastructure preparation is actually on course. So, I have been able to see that there have been new additional beds that have been put in place and I must say that I’m very impressed with that.”
Mkhize said President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Eastern Cape later this week.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
