Mbombo assures protesting CT nurses that their safety is a priority

The nurses and other workers at Tygerberg Hospital staged a demonstration at an event to mark International Nurses Day, demanding more personal protective equipment and better support while performing their duties.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has assured protesting nurses that their safety was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

They have demanded more personal protective equipment and better support while performing their duties.

The disgruntled nurses and healthcare workers were in no mood to celebrate International Nurses Day, saying that they did not feel safe and protected while performing their duties.

Protesting nurses arrived at Tygerberg Hospital’s #InternationalNursesDay commemoration. KB pic.twitter.com/ya8ekDNAaC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2020

"We are not receiving the proper PPE at the hospital and also the way that we are treated, we are not protected," one protester said.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that all healthcare facilities followed strict guidelines to ensure the safety of staff.

"Health workers who are at higher risk and also the older persons, they should be removed from the coal face. They can do other jobs that are not necessarily at the coal face."

Tygerberg Hospital said that PPE was available for staff, who as a standard, practiced infection prevention and control measures.