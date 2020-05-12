Mbombo assures protesting CT nurses that their safety is a priority
The nurses and other workers at Tygerberg Hospital staged a demonstration at an event to mark International Nurses Day, demanding more personal protective equipment and better support while performing their duties.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has assured protesting nurses that their safety was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.
The nurses and other workers at Tygerberg Hospital staged a demonstration at an event to mark International Nurses Day.
They have demanded more personal protective equipment and better support while performing their duties.
The disgruntled nurses and healthcare workers were in no mood to celebrate International Nurses Day, saying that they did not feel safe and protected while performing their duties.
Protesting nurses arrived at Tygerberg Hospital’s #InternationalNursesDay commemoration. KB pic.twitter.com/ya8ekDNAaC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2020
"We are not receiving the proper PPE at the hospital and also the way that we are treated, we are not protected," one protester said.
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that all healthcare facilities followed strict guidelines to ensure the safety of staff.
"Health workers who are at higher risk and also the older persons, they should be removed from the coal face. They can do other jobs that are not necessarily at the coal face."
Tygerberg Hospital said that PPE was available for staff, who as a standard, practiced infection prevention and control measures.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.