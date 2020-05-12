Lesotho official concerned about transportation of COVID-19 samples to SA

MASERU - Lesotho Health Minister Nkaku Kabi said that he wanted the process of transporting COVID-19 tests to South Africa examined to ensure that it was not compromising the quality of samples and to ensure that it was not the reason for the country’s zero confirmed cases.

Lesotho has sent more than 200 samples to the NICD, with some of the patients showing coronavirus-like symptoms but none have come back positive.

The concern was raised after a South African man tested positive after being in lockdown with his Lesotho wife, who tested negative.

But a South African man who was with his wife in Lesotho during the lockdown had samples taken in South Africa and he tested positive.

Neither had symptoms but his wife’s samples, taken in Lesotho twice and transported to South Africa came back negative.

Many Basotho have started believing that they are immune to coronavirus, raising fears that many will disregard safety regulations.