Lesotho Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro nominated as new prime minister
Lesotho’s Democratic Congress deputy leader Motlalentoa Letsosa said that he expected Majoro to be sworn in by the end of this week and appoint his new cabinet throughout next week before the national assembly sits again next Friday.
MASERU - Lesotho’s Democratic Congress deputy leader Motlalentoa Letsosa has confirmed that the speaker of the national assembly has received a letter nominating Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro as the new prime minister.
The letter is from the joint caucuses of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the Democratic Congress (DC), which are forming a new government.
The wheels towards a new government are turning quickly in Lesotho.
Caretaker Prime Minister Tom Thabane hasn’t resigned yet but his ABC party and its new partner, the DC, have now submitted the name of the new prime minister to the speaker.
DC deputy leader Letsosa said that the speaker was now expected to formally inform the council of state and the king.
Letsosa said that he expected Majoro to be sworn in by the end of this week and appoint his new cabinet throughout next week before the national assembly sits again next Friday.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.