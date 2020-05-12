Lesotho Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro nominated as new prime minister

Lesotho’s Democratic Congress deputy leader Motlalentoa Letsosa said that he expected Majoro to be sworn in by the end of this week and appoint his new cabinet throughout next week before the national assembly sits again next Friday.

MASERU - Lesotho’s Democratic Congress deputy leader Motlalentoa Letsosa has confirmed that the speaker of the national assembly has received a letter nominating Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro as the new prime minister.

The letter is from the joint caucuses of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the Democratic Congress (DC), which are forming a new government.

The wheels towards a new government are turning quickly in Lesotho.

Caretaker Prime Minister Tom Thabane hasn’t resigned yet but his ABC party and its new partner, the DC, have now submitted the name of the new prime minister to the speaker.

DC deputy leader Letsosa said that the speaker was now expected to formally inform the council of state and the king.

