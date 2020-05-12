Lesotho deputy PM Moleleki accepts formation of new coalition

National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane has given the country’s new coalition up to 22 May to nominate a new prime minister and finalise its working agreement.

MASERU - Lesotho Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki said he and his party, the Alliance of Democrats (AD) have accepted the collapse of the country’s four-party coalition and formation of a new one.

Tom Thabane is now a caretaker prime minister while Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro is expected to be sworn-in by that time.

Motanyane has accepted an agreement between Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the opposition Democratic Congress (DC) and Moleleki said the numbers have spoken.

“ABC has 52 and DC has 26. That’s a total of 78. So they can form government alone or invite other parties if they choose.”

The AD said it was also ready to join that coalition.

Thabane and all MPs of his ABC caucus mended their relations in time to sign the new agreement, amid threats by the rival faction that if Thabane didn’t agree to the pact, he would be removed unceremoniously.

The parties have until next Friday to fine-tune their working agreement and to decide if they want other parties to join them in another coalition or a government of national unity

Meanwhile, Majoro is getting ready to appoint his Cabinet.