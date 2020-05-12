IEC: Lockdown an opportunity to finalise talks on online voting
Thirty-seven by-elections have so far been postponed due to lockdown restrictions, social distancing and hygiene concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - With uncertainty over next year's municipal elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) head, Sy Mamabolo said it may be an ideal opportunity to finalise policy discussion about an online voting process.
Thirty-seven by-elections have so far been postponed due to lockdown restrictions, social distancing and hygiene concerns.
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the pandemic would be around for at least another year.
This will make party campaigning and voting for next year's municipal elections difficult.
On Tuesday, Mamabolo said now might be the right time to look at alternative electronic ways to conduct elections.
“It’s a very complex, detailed discussion that we require in the country involving Parliament, political parties and primary stakeholders. We will look at what is the appropriate system and it is a long-term policy discussion, it is not going to be resolved in the immediate.”
LISTEN: Could COVID-19 impact South Africa's 2021 local elections?
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.