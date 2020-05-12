Hendricks looking to build on season of firsts

Following his introduction to Test cricket, Hendricks said he now knows the level that he has to perform at on the international stage.

JOHANNESBURG - Beuran Hendricks has reflected on a season of firsts and said that he wanted to build on a summer that he deemed a success.

The left-arm quick made his Test debut against England in January and despite South Africa losing the fourth Test at the Wanderers by 191 runs, Hendricks managed to take 5 wickets for 64 runs in the second innings.

The 29-year-old also received his first national contract in March after Cricket South Africa released the 16-man list.

Following his introduction to Test cricket, Hendricks said that he now knew the level that he had to perform at on the international stage.

"During that first innings, I was put under pressure, I was put on the back foot. I felt that in the second innings, I kicked it up a notch and kicked up my intensity, so I was able to bring it back a little bit. There were a lot of lessons from that game, and I do feel that now I understand the level of Test cricket and moving forward, that is the level I will be at," he said.

It was a whirlwind start to the year for the Lions seamer and just two months after his Test debut, he received his first national contract, something that he said was very special.

"It shows that your hard work in the franchise system, and at international level does pay off, and I feel that it does now settle a lot of nerves. It makes me feel a part of the Proteas family, part of the team, and I can now just focus on what I need to do to make sure that we are staying one of the best teams in the world," he said.

While his focus will be on improving his own game, Hendricks said there was a wealth of young talent coming through the ranks.

"You will always hear of a name that is exciting and a player that is so talented. I feel that there are buckets full of talent everywhere around the country. It’s now just for a franchise system to tap into that talent and make sure that these guys are ready for international selection," he said.