Govt avails more than R5bn to support municipalities in COVID-19 fight

This support is aimed at assisting municipalities to provide additional access to basic services for vulnerable communities during the lockdown and to sanitise public transport facilities as the economy undergoes a phased reopening.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that it had made available more than R5 billion in support to municipalities to assist them in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2019/20 municipal financial year.

The largest amounts have been made available through the re-allocation of conditional grant funds already allocated to municipalities.

National Treasury has granted approvals that funds transferred to municipalities, but not contractually committed, can be reallocated to be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.