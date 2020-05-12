DWS & Human Settlements rack up R5bn in irregular expenditure
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that irregular expenditure continued to rise in the current financial year.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has racked up over R5 billion in irregular expenditure.
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the Office of the Auditor-General has revealed this during a briefing in Parliament.
The Water and Sanitation portfolio committee was also briefed on the audit outcomes of the 2018/19 annual reports and financial statements of the department.
She told MPs that when she took over, members and the Auditor-General had decried her department’s finances, saying that it was bankrupt.
Sisulu added that the department was dealing with 48 cases of serious misconduct against officials.
The minister has also addressed reported controversies around water boards and her task team.
She said that the issues were being addressed.
