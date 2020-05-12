Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

Thousands of nurses and other essential workers have been working since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown often exposed to the coronavirus.

SEBOKENG – The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) on Tuesday called on deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla to motivate for an allowance for nurses and other front line workers in the fight against COVID-19.

“As Denosa we want to say the deputy minister that perhaps going home, he must motivate for a special allowance for nurses and all other frontline soldiers who are working during this COVID-19. And also, the issue of improving working conditions can no longer be postponed,” Denosa Gauteng chairperson Simphiwe Gada said.

Gada was speaking at the provincial celebratory event for International Nurses Day in Sebokeng.

#InternationalNursesDay2020 Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla has taken the stand pic.twitter.com/cp22JPaFtg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2020

#InternationalNursesDay2020 Health MEC Bandile Masuku is on the stand. KM pic.twitter.com/K8SB7ohMKY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2020

Thousands of nurses and other essential workers have been working since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown often exposed to the coronavirus.

2020 has been declared the year of the nurse and the midwife by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During Tuesday’s celebrations, age-old grievances such as understaffing and the lack of space were raised by nurses.

Gada said that all nurses had lived up to the WHO’s theme by demonstrating bravery when dealing with the virus.

