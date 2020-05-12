CT tourism survey paints grim picture of industry during lockdown
Various businesses linked to the industry were polled, including accommodation providers, tour operators, attractions and restaurants.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town tourism survey has painted a grim picture of how the industry is struggling as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown and travel restrictions.
It's feared Cape Town could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months.
Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy said many businesses were coming to a standstill and were fighting for survival due to extensive travel bans.
With tourism being relegated to level 1 lockdown, it means tourism businesses will remain under pressure for a long time.
Duminy has called on government to consider working with the industry in applying enhanced safety protocols in the hope that local tourism could be moved to at least level 3.
Only 4% of the businesses surveyed have the resources to survive for more than a year, 36% of respondents say they were only able to provide partial pay to staff, 31% have staff on unpaid leave and a further 18% have had to retrench employees.
