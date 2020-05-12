20°C / 22°C
Council for Medical Schemes chair Dr Clarence Mini dies of COVID-19

The council has lauded Mini for his contribution, saying that he served the medical schemes industry in many capabilities and with distinction.

Dr Clarence Mini, the chairperson for the Council for Medical Schemes, died of COVID-19 on 12 May 2020. Picture: @CMSCares4u/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes' (CMS) Dr Clarence Mini has died of COVID-19.

The council has confirmed that Mini passed away on Tuesday after being hospitalized for more than a month.

He was appointed to head the medical schemes regulator in 2010 by then-Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The council has lauded Mini for his contribution, saying that he served the medical schemes industry in many capabilities and with distinction.

"This wonderful, compassionate, and likable individual leaves a legacy of having served this country and industry in many capacities with great distinction.

"Dr Mini leaves behind his beloved children Yandi and Nomhle, but above all his soul mate and best friend Mrs Nancy Mini. He shall be sorely missed by his family, colleagues, and all industry stakeholders," said CMS spokesperson Grace Khoza in a statement.

"May his dearly departed soul, rest in peace."

