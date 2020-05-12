Cosatu urges govt to scale down to level 3 of lockdown as soon as possible
The trade union federation said the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the economic crisis with restrictions on several businesses.
JOHANNESBURG - With pressure mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease the lockdown, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is the latest to urge government to scale down to level 3 as soon as possible.
On Monday, the trade union federation said the COVID-19 pandemic had deepened the economic crisis with restrictions on several businesses.
It said South Africa lacked the resources to allow the economy to operate minimally.
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said it was important that the majority of workers returned to their jobs as soon as it was safe.
“We believe that we need to be guided by experts, we need to make sure that we continue to have these conversations and we are flexible when it comes to decision making and criticism that we are taking in terms of the impact.”
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 12 May 2020 AM
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.