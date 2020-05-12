Cele to visit family of kidnapped, murdered Durban teen

A 16-year-old matric pupil, Andile Mbuthu, was assaulted late last month after being accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the Mbuthu family at Othongathi, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Six men accused of kidnapping and later murdering him made their first appearance in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday.

The group, charged with the gruesome attack and disappearance of Mbuthu, are expected back in court next Tuesday for a formal bail hearing.

On Friday, police discovered human remains believed to be that of Mbuthu in the Wewe River, about two kilometres from the tavern where Mbuthu was assaulted.

It’s believed the police are still conducting a forensic analysis.

Mbuthu’s family has raised complaints about how the police initially treated the case, leading it to be elevated to the office of the KZN police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula.

Minister Cele is expected to address the family’s concerns on Tuesday.