20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Cele promises Andile Mbuthu’s family 'speedy' forensic analysis of remains

Mbuthu was assaulted late last month and disappeared after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
49 minutes ago

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday promised the bereaved Mbuthu family a speedy forensic analysis of remains believed to be that of their 16-year-old son, Andile Mbuthu.

Mbuthu was assaulted late last month and disappeared after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern.

On Friday, police recovered the remains believed to be that of the matric pupil from the nearby Wewe River at Hambanathi township in oThangathi, north of Durban.

Mbuthu’s family said they hoped Cele would fulfill his promises so they could get certainty about their son.

Family spokesperson Ntobeko Ngidi said that they were still reeling from how the police initially treated their case.

"We were not happy from the day we reported the matter at the police station. Police didn’t secure the place as a crime scene and didn’t take pictures as evidence," Ngidi said.

Cele promised to look into the family’s concerns.

"The allegations from the family and community, we will investigate them and return with a report back," he said.

Angry community members of the Hambanathi township submitted a signed petition to Cele, asking him to shut the local police station because they said it had failed them.

WATCH: Murder case of slain KZN teen Andile Mbuthu postponed

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA