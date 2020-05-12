Cele promises Andile Mbuthu’s family 'speedy' forensic analysis of remains
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday promised the bereaved Mbuthu family a speedy forensic analysis of remains believed to be that of their 16-year-old son, Andile Mbuthu.
Mbuthu was assaulted late last month and disappeared after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern.
On Friday, police recovered the remains believed to be that of the matric pupil from the nearby Wewe River at Hambanathi township in oThangathi, north of Durban.
The Minister has now made his way to the family home of Andile Mbuthu. He started his visit to the local police station, then visited the tavern where Mbuthu was allegedly assaulted and the Wewe river where human remains believed to be that of Mbuthu were found. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ty49vYX3md— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2020
Mbuthu’s family said they hoped Cele would fulfill his promises so they could get certainty about their son.
Family spokesperson Ntobeko Ngidi said that they were still reeling from how the police initially treated their case.
"We were not happy from the day we reported the matter at the police station. Police didn’t secure the place as a crime scene and didn’t take pictures as evidence," Ngidi said.
Cele promised to look into the family’s concerns.
"The allegations from the family and community, we will investigate them and return with a report back," he said.
Angry community members of the Hambanathi township submitted a signed petition to Cele, asking him to shut the local police station because they said it had failed them.
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the family’s concerns will be looked into. @NkoRaphael #Justice4Bobo pic.twitter.com/mNX85VnNyC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2020
