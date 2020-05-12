Cele: Police making progress with Meyiwa murder case

The former Bafana Bafana captain was killed by unknown gunmen while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said there was progress in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, but he did not give details.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was killed by unknown gunmen while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Cele said that working relations between the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on the matter were enhanced and officials were currently looking at evidence relating to the case.

The minister has over the years made promises to catch Meyiwa’s killers, but so far no one has been charged for the murder.

Cele said that four prosecutors were appointed to look into the matter and police were working around the clock to find Meyiwa’s killers.

“Police have never before worked so closely together with the NPA on the matter, which means in simple English, that is progress,” he said.

The Meyiwa family had previously criticised authorities for slow progress in the case.

It is understood that lobby group AfriForum is assisting the police and the NPA to make a prosecution in the murder case.