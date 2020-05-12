ANCYL in KZN wants govt to hire unemployed teachers to assist at schools
The league has also called on the national government to urgently grant the KZN Education Department the R1 billion, it said it needed to ensure safety in schools for the rest of the academic year.
DURBAN - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal said it wanted government to hire unemployed and retired teachers before some classes resume next month.
Provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said they also wanted Extended Public Works Progamme (EPWP) workers who were sitting at home because of current lockdown restrictions to be hired by the Department of Basic Education and serve as social distancing monitors.
The league has also called on the national government to urgently grant the KZN education department the R1 billion it said it needed to ensure safety in schools for the rest of the academic year.
KZN has the highest number of pupils in the country and the ANCYL said the public education system could not afford to have any delays.
Sabelo said to ensure safety and buy-in from stakeholders in the education sector, schools must be open for longer hours and teachers must work in a shift system.
“There must be a fixed system where there are morning classes and afternoon classes.”
Sabelo said the government had enough resources to implement their proposals, including funding to hire unemployed and retired teachers.
“We are saying the department must recruit more people. The people are already there, they are unemployed, and the department can do it. If they can set aside R500 billion, then they can definitely set aside for the education of this country.”
At the weekend, the provincial education department announced that it would be able to resume teaching and learning next month.
More in Local
-
SAPS to continue enforcing authority of state: Gauteng top cop Mawela
-
Cele to visit family of kidnapped, murdered Durban teen
-
Mbalula blames previous boards for Prasa’s woes
-
7 people killed in N2 car crash in Durban
-
CT tourism survey paints grim picture of industry during lockdown
-
Govt to provide reasons for maintaining cigarette sales ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.