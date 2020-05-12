Alleged CT gangster Ernie ‘Lastag’ Solomon wounded in attempted hit

Police have confirmed both men were hurt and a third man, who was with them, was killed in the shooting.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged Cape Town gangster has been wounded in an attempted hit.

Ernie ‘Lastag’ Solomon and his son were shot at and wounded in Hawston on Monday night.

Solomon allegedly leads the gang known as the Terrible Josters.