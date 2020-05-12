Algeria extends coronavirus restrictions by 15 days
The government last month decided to extend until 14 May restrictions on movement including a nationwide night curfew and closures of universities, schools, and mosques.
ALGIERS - Algeria will extend measures aimed at restricting movement by 15 days until 29 May to cope with rising cases of infections with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerrad said on Tuesday.
The government last month decided to extend until 14 May restrictions on movement including a nationwide night curfew and closures of universities, schools, and mosques. Public transport and air travel are still suspended.
The authorities this month ordered the closure of businesses including shops for clothing, shoes, and pastry just days after being reopened for not observing social distancing.
“Some behaviour that may take us back are to be avoided,” Djerrad said.
The North African country has reported 5,891 confirmed infections, with 507 deaths and 2,841 recoveries.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.