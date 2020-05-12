20°C / 22°C
698 more cases takes SA COVID-19 infections to 11,350, says Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 11,350, of which 580 of those are nurses.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 11,350, of which 580 of those are nurses.

This is an increase of 698 cases from the previous update.

The minister was speaking in Durban at an event commemorating International Nurses Day, where he has recommitted to ensuring that all in the profession are safeguarded from the health effects of the pandemic.

More to follow.

