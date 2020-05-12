698 more cases takes SA COVID-19 infections to 11,350, says Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 11,350, of which 580 of those are nurses.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 11,350, of which 580 of those are nurses.
This is an increase of 698 cases from the previous update.
The minister was speaking in Durban at an event commemorating International Nurses Day, where he has recommitted to ensuring that all in the profession are safeguarded from the health effects of the pandemic.
More to follow.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/hqVjVNhQyw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 12, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 11 350. pic.twitter.com/PIZcr2rZYy— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 12, 2020
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.