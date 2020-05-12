2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

The Competition Commission said that the two companies had failed to provide an explanation as to why they had been charging so much for masks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said that it had referred two major suppliers to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution for allegedly charging excessive prices for face masks.

Sicuro Safety and Hennox Supplies are being charged with contravening the Competition Act.

It believed that they only did so after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Competition Commission's Sipho Ngwema said that they wanted the companies to stop this.

"The two companies increased their prices astronomically by about 1000%. The commission takes a dim view of such companies and we are going to act against them strongly and we want to assure all consumers that we will protect them against such uncompetitive behaviour."

This comes after the commission also referred Dis-Chem pharmacies and Matus to the tribunal for allegedly committing the same offence regarding masks.

Ngwema said that they wanted the harshest punishment imposed.