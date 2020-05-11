Zulu appeals to NGOs to work with govt to distribute food donations
The minister on Monday outlined her department’s upcoming drives to provide relief for destitute families.
CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is appealing to non-profit organisations (NGOs) to work with government to distribute food donations.
Zulu on Monday outlined her department’s upcoming drives to provide relief for destitute families. The minister confirmed that charities could distribute donations during the lockdown but would prefer they did so with her department.
She said that while there were many hands to help those in need, a coordinated approach was needed.
Zulu said organisations like churches and NGOs should work through her department to make distributing food parcels easier.
"As you distribute the food, be sensitive, and not end up with food going to the same places. Be sensitive that there are far-flung areas, please work with us," Zulu said.
The minister also asked that food distribution be done in a more dignified manner.
"But also make it your responsibility that when the food is being distributed, preferably if food can be dropped at homes [and] give better dignity to our people," she said.
She said that so far, the distribution of food parcels had been smooth in all nine provinces.
