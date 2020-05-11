Winde says WC govt has plans to curb spread of COVID-19 in hotspots
The Western Cape, which is the epicentre in South Africa, recorded 359 new infections, pushing the total number of cases in that province to 5,168.
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday said he was concerned that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape together were responsible for 84% of new COVID-19 cases in the country.
On Sunday, Premier Alan Winde said they were working on an approach to tackle hotspot areas: “We’ve got our hotspot strategy, so over the next two weeks, we will be making sure that citizens are actively following the rules.”
Winde and other provincial government officials held a briefing with the health minister at the weekend due to concerns around the rapid spike in cases in the province.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Western Cape later this week.
