WC govt considering measures to prevent cluster COVID-19 outbreaks at stores

The Western Cape now has more than 5,100 cases and 98 deaths.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter.
FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Supermarkets are proving to be hotbeds for COVID-19 infections and the Western Cape provincial government is looking at how to prevent large crowds at such stores.

The Western Cape now has more than 5,100 cases and 98 deaths.

Premier Alan Winde on Monday said that cluster outbreaks were popping up at some supermarkets and factories. But when large grocery shops closed when an infection was detected, it came with problems.

"We’ve also seen when a business closes, it creates a further bottleneck because there’s demand and then that also then is negative because it starts to create congestion, it’s part of the economic society," Winde said.

Winde said that health officials had identified a number of infection hot spots in the province.

"The hot spots we know are the rural ones out in Witzenberg and we know in the city it’s places like Khayelitsha, the Tygerberg region, and then there’s places like Dunoon," he said.

Moving back to level 5 lockdown regulations was not being considered just yet, the premier said.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 11 May 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

