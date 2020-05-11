WC govt considering measures to prevent cluster COVID-19 outbreaks at stores
The Western Cape now has more than 5,100 cases and 98 deaths.
CAPE TOWN - Supermarkets are proving to be hotbeds for COVID-19 infections and the Western Cape provincial government is looking at how to prevent large crowds at such stores.
The Western Cape now has more than 5,100 cases and 98 deaths.
Premier Alan Winde on Monday said that cluster outbreaks were popping up at some supermarkets and factories. But when large grocery shops closed when an infection was detected, it came with problems.
"We’ve also seen when a business closes, it creates a further bottleneck because there’s demand and then that also then is negative because it starts to create congestion, it’s part of the economic society," Winde said.
Winde said that health officials had identified a number of infection hot spots in the province.
"The hot spots we know are the rural ones out in Witzenberg and we know in the city it’s places like Khayelitsha, the Tygerberg region, and then there’s places like Dunoon," he said.
Moving back to level 5 lockdown regulations was not being considered just yet, the premier said.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 11 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
CCMA concerned by increase in retrenchments amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
If you qualify, you can now apply for COVID-19 unemployment grant
-
UIF to litigate against companies withholding COVID-19 funds from workers
-
Some of SA citizens who were stuck in Bali now back at home
-
Lamola admits some prisoners due for parole may re-offend
-
Gauteng govt's mass drive to ensure retailers adhere to COVID-19 regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.