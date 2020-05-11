View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

UIF to litigate against companies withholding COVID-19 funds from workers

It has emerged that some employers who applied for the special temporary benefit to cover workers’ salaries in light of disruptions to workflows have not distributed the funds as required.

FILE: Although the UIF has confirmed that the problem of non-payments by employers was not prevalent as yet, those who contravene the agreements will face the full might of the law. Picture: UIF.
FILE: Although the UIF has confirmed that the problem of non-payments by employers was not prevalent as yet, those who contravene the agreements will face the full might of the law. Picture: UIF.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) on Monday said it could litigate against companies withholding COVID-19 funds from workers to recoup the monies.

It has emerged that some employers who applied for the special temporary benefit to cover workers’ salaries in light of disruptions to workflows have not distributed the funds as required.

At the onset of the crisis, the UIF - through the Department of Labour at the National Economic Development and Labour Council - resolved to centralise the distributions through employers and collective bargaining councils to avoid mass individual applications by workers.

Although the UIF has confirmed that the problem of non-payments by employers was not prevalent as yet, those who contravene the agreements will face the full might of the law.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said: “The other thing that we have agreed on is that if UIF wants to do an audit, they must open those accounts to UIF to confirm that indeed money was transferred to the employees and also that the money that was transferred to them was used solely for the purpose of the employees so that UIF can take legal steps where the company may have abused funds.”

Employers signed a memorandum of agreement upon application that they would pay the funds over the workers within two days of receiving it from the UIF.

Maruping said the agency was sourcing a pool of auditors to interrogate whether all companies, which have and are receiving funds have done right by workers.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA