UIF seeing more applications for COVID-19 temporary relief scheme

JOHANNESBURG - The Unemployment Insurance Fund has paid out R10.7 billion to 1.9 million workers from the COVID-19-related temporary employer/employee scheme.

Just last week, the Labour Minister said that he was concerned about the low number of applications trickling in from employers on behalf of workers, however, this was no longer an issue, according to the UIF.

The UIF’s commissioner, Teboho Maruping, said that of the 223,000 applications received thus far, 156,000 claims had been paid out, covering close to two million workers.

The UIF system, however, is still grappling with application errors which stand at 59,000 companies, as Maruping explained.

"The numbers have picked up today and we can see that more and more employees and employers are applying."

He has also cautioned companies that complained about the lack of access, saying that some of these were not even compliant with the law.

So far, the UIF has completed financial transactions for workers’ salaries with the Clothing and Textile Collective Bargaining Council, including the transport sector.

