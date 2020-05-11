UIF seeing more applications for COVID-19 temporary relief scheme
The UIF’s commissioner, Teboho Maruping, said that of the 223,000 applications received thus far, 156,000 claims had been paid out, covering close to two million workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Unemployment Insurance Fund has paid out R10.7 billion to 1.9 million workers from the COVID-19-related temporary employer/employee scheme.
Just last week, the Labour Minister said that he was concerned about the low number of applications trickling in from employers on behalf of workers, however, this was no longer an issue, according to the UIF.
The UIF’s commissioner, Teboho Maruping, said that of the 223,000 applications received thus far, 156,000 claims had been paid out, covering close to two million workers.
The UIF system, however, is still grappling with application errors which stand at 59,000 companies, as Maruping explained.
"The numbers have picked up today and we can see that more and more employees and employers are applying."
He has also cautioned companies that complained about the lack of access, saying that some of these were not even compliant with the law.
So far, the UIF has completed financial transactions for workers’ salaries with the Clothing and Textile Collective Bargaining Council, including the transport sector.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 11 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Timeline
More in Business
-
NSFAS facing lockdown challenges but has disbursed R12bn in student funding
-
CCMA concerned by increase in retrenchments amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
UIF to litigate against companies withholding COVID-19 funds from workers
-
Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of coronavirus
-
AngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite production loss
-
Informal traders turn to govt's relief fund with hopes of saving businesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.