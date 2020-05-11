-
Teen charged with murder after stabbing patients at Soweto hospital
One of the victims was an 85-year-old man who died when the teen attacked him at the psychiatric ward.
JOHANNESBURG - A 17-year-old boy on Monday was charged with murder and attempted murder at the Protea magistrates court.
He is accused of stabbing two patients at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto. The teenager was also a patient at the hospital.
One of the victims was an 85-year-old man who died when the teen attacked him at the psychiatric ward.
The case was postponed to next week so that the suspect could undergo a psychological assessment to ensure that he was fit to stand trial.
NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "The matter was remanded for a psychological and criminal capacity assessment to be conducted. He is currently at a place of safety until his next court appearance on 18 May. The suspect is kept at a place of safety until his next appearance."
