Teen accused of stabbing two elders at a Soweto hospital due in court

One of the men, an 84-year-old, succumbed to his injuries while the 72-year-old is recovering in hospital from his stab wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - A 17-year-old boy is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday morning on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police arrested the teenager for allegedly stabbing two elderly patients at a Soweto hospital.

It’s understood they were all patients in the same ward when the attack occurred on Friday.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “Police are investigating the circumstances leading to this attack. Nursing staff who were in a state of shock and trauma when the police arrived are expected to give statements as soon as they recover.”