Some of SA citizens who were stuck in Bali now back at home

After numerous attempts to leave that country failed, a Cape Town couple said they are relieved that they had finally arrived on home soil.

CAPE TOWN - A group of South Africans who have been stuck in Bali for over a month have finally returned home and will be kept at a quarantine facility for the next 14 days.

The group desperately appealed for help a few weeks ago on social media. Their plane touched down in Johannesburg on Friday night after an agonising wait.

Over 130 South Africans have been repatriated from Jakarta in Bali.

Vandinika Muruvan-Nathoo said a surprise holiday for her 40th birthday turned into a seven-week nightmare in Bali after a travel ban was enforced in the country and their funds dried up.

“The one hotel we were staying in…we had to leave because we couldn’t afford it anymore. We bargained in hotels, we would say ‘don’t give us toilet paper, you don’t have to give us the towels’ and that kind of reduced the cost. Noodles became the staple.

“They check our temperatures twice a day. We were not allowed to leave our rooms. They’ll leave you food in front of your door.”

She said after that, they planned to return home in Cape Town: “Either a bus or a taxi or rent a car…so that’s our own expenses.”

Muruvan-Nathoo said some South Africans were still stuck in Bali as they could not afford the flight back home.