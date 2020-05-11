Saccawu says no COVID-19 oversight mechanism in place for retail workers
The union's Lucas Ramatlhodi said that they were inundated with complaints about working conditions but lockdown regulations made it difficult to act on.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) said that there was no oversight mechanism in place to ensure the safety of retail workers.
Food retailers have been identified as breeding grounds for the coronavirus.
Even though protective equipment should be worn by all workers, this is not always the case.
The union's Lucas Ramatlhodi said that regulations alone were not enough.
"You must also have oversight infrastructure, there's no monitoring of compliance as far as we are concerned. We do not believe that the number of health and safety inspectors in the context of COVID-19 regulations is sufficient."
"The fact that the union representation cannot move around and interact with employers at the source of problems makes it easy for employers to run amok. It makes it easy for employers to tell us what they want to know."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
