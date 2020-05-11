View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

SA scientists study live samples of coronavirus for insight into COVID-19

Experts from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Stellenbosch University (SU) have obtained samples from COVID-19 patients at Tygerberg Hospital.

UWC post-doctoral research fellow, Dr Tasnim Suliman, is studying live SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) samples to better understand the virus’ behaviour when exposed to e.g. antibodies and antiviral drug candidates. Picture: Supplied.
UWC post-doctoral research fellow, Dr Tasnim Suliman, is studying live SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) samples to better understand the virus’ behaviour when exposed to e.g. antibodies and antiviral drug candidates. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South African scientists are now studying live samples of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Experts from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Stellenbosch University (SU) have obtained samples from COVID-19 patients at Tygerberg Hospital.

These samples are being grown in a controlled environment and will allow scientists to understand exactly how the virus infects humans and how it was able to cause COVID-19.

Scientists inoculated the SARS-CoV-2 samples into live cells that were cultured in the lab.

Associate professor at UWC’s Department of Medical Biosciences, Megan Shaw, said that it was vital for this type of research to be conducted on home soil.

“This allows us to, for instance, test any anti-viral drug candidates that we have. We can test them against this virus and see whether it’s stopped the virus from growing. We could test antibodies and whether they prevent the virus from causing infection and we could study that in a laboratory setting,” Shaw said.

Shaw explained they would also be able to investigate the different types of cells that the virus could infect.

“Usually viruses are quite specific with the cells they infect, some cells they infect quite easily and some cells they don’t. That gives us a better understanding of how the virus causes the disease in the human body,” she said.

Post-doctoral fellow at UWC, Dr Tasnim Suliman, performed the analysis at a laboratory that met the necessary biosafety requirements to conduct such research.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA