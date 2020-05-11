Restaurant Association of SA: Deliveries not enough to sustain industry
While restaurants are now allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown regulations no sit-downs or takeaways are permitted.
CAPE TOWN - The Restaurant Association of South Africa said deliveries were simply not enough to sustain the industry during the lockdown.
The association has sent an application to government to allow curbside deliveries.
The association’s Wendy Alberts said delivery alone was not bringing in enough money for restaurants: "The output is just not enough for restaurants to be able to sustain themselves. We are certainly appealing to government to allow us to have contact-less curbside collection"
A vegan eatery in the Atlantic Seaboard area, Jessy’s Waffles is using a delivery service to get their meals to patrons.
But owner Jessy Berry said they were not making much money and curbside delivery would boost their revenue.
"We're not actually making any money. The costs sort of outweigh what we're making."
The Shop, a small Sea Point eatery, is doing its own deliveries.
Owner at the restaurant, Gabrielle Knight said they were making ends meet and were still struggling with some day-to-day costs: "The packaging that also adds cost to everything but we cutting costs on electricity."
