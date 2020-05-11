Primedia Broadcasting and CEO Eric D'Oliveira part ways

This comes two months after the CEO was placed on special leave pending the outcome of a special investigation into a policy matter.

JOHANNESBURG - Primedia Broadcasting and CEO Eric D’Oliveira have agreed to an amicable mutual separation.

This comes two months after D’Oliveira was placed on special leave pending the outcome of a special investigation into a policy matter.

Primedia Broadcasting made the announcement in an internal communication to staff on Monday.

D'Oliveira, who was appointed in 2018, said: "I have loved and revelled in my time at Primedia Broadcasting where I had the privilege and honour of working with some incredibly talented people who had shared in my ideas."

Acting Group CEO Phumzile Langeni thanked D'Oliveira for his service.

"We thank Eric as he embarks on the next chapter of his professional life; I wish him every success."