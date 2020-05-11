130 people arrested in Soweto for breaching lockdown laws, other offences
Police were acting on a tip-off after complaints of lawlessness in the area.
ORLANDO WEST - Gauteng police have arrested about 130 people for various offences at the eMbuzini informal settlement and at a nearby factories site in Orlando West, Soweto.
Police were acting on a tip-off after complaints of lawlessness in the area.
Members of different law enforcement agencies arrived in Orlando West and embarked on a massive operation.
At a nearby factory site, they arrested a number of people as Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela explained.
"Up to now, we have arrested over 126 undocumented people and the Department of Home Affairs is currently processing them and confirming their status," he said.
Mawela was joined here by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.
"Like the general was indicating, we received a tip-off of general disregard and it’s true you can see everyone here is even connected to electricity," Mazibuko said.
Illegal electricity connection at Ezimbuzini informal settlement, Orlando West. @Eskom_SA and @CityPowerJhb technicians on site to disconnect.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 11, 2020
Cables are cut from the nearby train lines. By the time trains must operate, they won't be able to because of izinyoka. pic.twitter.com/WZFCrxSegv
Undocumented foreign nationals to be detained by @HomeAffairsSA Immigration. They were found at the Orlando West Industrial Area, in Soweto, when a follow-up was done on information received from nearby residents. pic.twitter.com/P7RvuXJATY— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 11, 2020
Mazibuko and Mawela have warned that they would intensify such operations and also to ensure that residents across the province complied with level 4 lockdown regulations.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Majority of schools in SA not ready to reopen, says Natu
-
Patel: COVID-19 will affect DTI's strategic plans
-
Andile Mbuthu murder case postponed after suspects appear in court
-
Saccawu says no COVID-19 oversight mechanism in palce for retail workers
-
Mkhize: SA's COVID-19 infections climb to 10,652, WC with 52.8% of cases
-
2 more CT police stations closed due to COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.