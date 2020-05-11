View all in Latest
130 people arrested in Soweto for breaching lockdown laws, other offences

Police were acting on a tip-off after complaints of lawlessness in the area.

Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
11 minutes ago

ORLANDO WEST - Gauteng police have arrested about 130 people for various offences at the eMbuzini informal settlement and at a nearby factories site in Orlando West, Soweto.

Police were acting on a tip-off after complaints of lawlessness in the area.

Members of different law enforcement agencies arrived in Orlando West and embarked on a massive operation.

At a nearby factory site, they arrested a number of people as Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela explained.

"Up to now, we have arrested over 126 undocumented people and the Department of Home Affairs is currently processing them and confirming their status," he said.

Mawela was joined here by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

"Like the general was indicating, we received a tip-off of general disregard and it’s true you can see everyone here is even connected to electricity," Mazibuko said.

Mazibuko and Mawela have warned that they would intensify such operations and also to ensure that residents across the province complied with level 4 lockdown regulations.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

Comments

