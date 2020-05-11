Patel: COVID-19 will affect DTI's strategic plans

Minister Ebrahim Patel said that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a devastating impact on industries, adding that it would negatively affect the annual strategic plans.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said that COVID-19 would affect the department's annual strategic plans, leading members of Parliament to question why the entities were still presenting the outdated plans.

Patel has addressed the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition’s presentation of its strategic plans for the next five years to the joint portfolio committee in Parliament.

"We will see new things that we didn't know before and we will see opportunities and needs that we have. Very clearly, we've all learned the importance of ensuring that we have a local supply chain of critical medication and medical equipment."

He said that there was a need to invest greater effort in repairing the economy and affected industries.

While Patel and other officials from his department were expected to present the plans, some members of Parliament were concerned that the plan was irrelevant in the face of the yet to be determined disruptions, which will be brought upon by the COULD-19.

Government departments are also waiting on the adjusted national budget to amend theirs accordingly.

