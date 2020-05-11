View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Omotoso trafficking trial unlikely to resume today due to lockdown

Last month, proceedings in the Port Elizabeth High Court were also postponed as the country was under level 5 lockdown restrictions.

FILE: A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
FILE: A screengrab shows pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Eastern Cape High Court on 22 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others are expected back in court on Monday but it is unlikely that their sex trafficking trial will resume due to the lockdown.

In April, proceedings in the Port Elizabeth High Court were postponed as the country was under level 5 lockdown restrictions.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.

They've pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The nationwide lockdown has thrown an already drawn-out trial into limbo.

The matter against televangelist Omotoso and his co-accused has seen numerous delays from the start, mostly due to appeals brought by the defence.

The State has also opted to change its leading prosecutor after the sex trafficking trial commenced, resulting in another setback.

Two women have taken to the stand already to detail graphic details about the alleged sexual abuse they experienced at the hands of Omotoso while they were members of his church.

He has refuted their testimonies.

Omotoso's co-accused Sulani and Sitho have been accused of recruiting girls and young women for sexual exploitation, a claim they've strongly denied.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA