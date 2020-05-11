Omotoso trafficking trial unlikely to resume today due to lockdown
Last month, proceedings in the Port Elizabeth High Court were also postponed as the country was under level 5 lockdown restrictions.
CAPE TOWN - Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others are expected back in court on Monday but it is unlikely that their sex trafficking trial will resume due to the lockdown.
In April, proceedings in the Port Elizabeth High Court were postponed as the country was under level 5 lockdown restrictions.
Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.
They've pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.
The nationwide lockdown has thrown an already drawn-out trial into limbo.
The matter against televangelist Omotoso and his co-accused has seen numerous delays from the start, mostly due to appeals brought by the defence.
The State has also opted to change its leading prosecutor after the sex trafficking trial commenced, resulting in another setback.
Two women have taken to the stand already to detail graphic details about the alleged sexual abuse they experienced at the hands of Omotoso while they were members of his church.
He has refuted their testimonies.
Omotoso's co-accused Sulani and Sitho have been accused of recruiting girls and young women for sexual exploitation, a claim they've strongly denied.
More in Local
-
Teen accused of stabbing two elders at a Soweto hospital due in court
-
Irresponsible & concerning – Political parties slam DA's call to end lockdown
-
Loan sharks take advantage of the vulnerable during lockdown
-
Informal traders turn to govt's relief fund with hopes of saving businesses
-
COVID-19 infections in SA increase to 10,015, 8 more deaths, 4,173 recoveries
-
Patrons must be allowed to collect their orders from restaurants – Rasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.