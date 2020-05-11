Omotoso trafficking trial unlikely to resume today due to lockdown

CAPE TOWN - Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others are expected back in court on Monday but it is unlikely that their sex trafficking trial will resume due to the lockdown.

In April, proceedings in the Port Elizabeth High Court were postponed as the country was under level 5 lockdown restrictions.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.

They've pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The nationwide lockdown has thrown an already drawn-out trial into limbo.

The matter against televangelist Omotoso and his co-accused has seen numerous delays from the start, mostly due to appeals brought by the defence.

The State has also opted to change its leading prosecutor after the sex trafficking trial commenced, resulting in another setback.

Two women have taken to the stand already to detail graphic details about the alleged sexual abuse they experienced at the hands of Omotoso while they were members of his church.

He has refuted their testimonies.

Omotoso's co-accused Sulani and Sitho have been accused of recruiting girls and young women for sexual exploitation, a claim they've strongly denied.