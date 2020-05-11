New coalition officially leaves Thabane as caretaker Lesotho PM
National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane on Monday gave the country’s new coalition until 22 May 2020 to nominate a new prime minister and finalise its working agreement.
MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane is now officially a caretaker prime minister while finance minister Moeketsi Majoro is expected to succeed him within the next two weeks.
National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane on Monday gave the country’s new coalition until 22 May 2020 to nominate a new prime minister and finalise its working agreement.
Motanyane accepted an agreement between Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the opposition Democratic Congress (DC).
Thabane and all MPs of his ABC caucus were united and signed an agreement with the DC.
Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki’s Alliance of Democrats said that it welcomed the coalition and wanted to be part of it. Motanyane declared that the government was in transition.
He gave the parties until 22 May or earlier to fine-tune their working agreement that was expected to include the other seven parties who agreed to remove Thabane last week to probably form a grand coalition.
Majoro was the agreed candidate to succeed Thabane, but who will form a cabinet?
WATCH: New coalition brings Lesotho a step closer to a new PM
More in Africa
-
President says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at Ghana fish factory
-
Lesotho Parly speaker agrees to establish new coalition government
-
Over 70 SA citizens to be repatriated from Lesotho construction site
-
Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of coronavirus
-
Three UN peacekeepers killed in roadside bomb in northern Mali: statement
-
President says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at Ghana fish factory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.