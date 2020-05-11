New coalition officially leaves Thabane as caretaker Lesotho PM

National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane on Monday gave the country’s new coalition until 22 May 2020 to nominate a new prime minister and finalise its working agreement.

MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane is now officially a caretaker prime minister while finance minister Moeketsi Majoro is expected to succeed him within the next two weeks.

Motanyane accepted an agreement between Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the opposition Democratic Congress (DC).

Thabane and all MPs of his ABC caucus were united and signed an agreement with the DC.

Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki’s Alliance of Democrats said that it welcomed the coalition and wanted to be part of it. Motanyane declared that the government was in transition.

He gave the parties until 22 May or earlier to fine-tune their working agreement that was expected to include the other seven parties who agreed to remove Thabane last week to probably form a grand coalition.

Majoro was the agreed candidate to succeed Thabane, but who will form a cabinet?

