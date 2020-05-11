Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans
The purpose of the meetings was to find out how provinces are doing in implementing safety measures to ensure teachers and pupils are safe beore any schooling can resume.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has held a consultation process on the sector’s recovery plans ahead of the reopening of schools.
Motshekga held a seris of meetings on Monday with MECs, teacher unions and school governing bodies to assess the state of readiness.
While school management teams were expected back at work today, it appeared that most provinces were not yet fully prepared.
Minister Motshekga has held meetings with officials in the education sector today.
The Basic Education Department’s Elijah Mhlanga: "To look into the latest report on the state of readiness which has been compiled as part of the preparation towards the reopening of schools."
Motshekga is expected to present her department’s recovery plan to the National Coronavirus Council on Tuesday before a planned sitting by Cabinet on Wednesday.
She will then brief the nation on the final preparations for the reopening of schools on Thursday.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
