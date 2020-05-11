Mkhize: SA's COVID-19 infections climb to 10,652; WC with 52.8% of cases

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement during a press conference in the Eastern Cape a short while ago.

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of conformed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has increased to 10,652, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday.

The minister made the announcement during a press conference in the Eastern Cape a short while ago.

The total number of deaths has risen to 206 and while there were 4,357 recoveries.

_More to follow. _