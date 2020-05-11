Mkhize: SA's COVID-19 infections climb to 10,652; WC with 52.8% of cases
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement during a press conference in the Eastern Cape a short while ago.
JOHANNESBURG – The total number of conformed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has increased to 10,652, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday.
The minister made the announcement during a press conference in the Eastern Cape a short while ago.
The total number of deaths has risen to 206 and while there were 4,357 recoveries.
_More to follow. _
A total of 356 067 #COVID19 tests have been conducted, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases are 10652, the total number of deaths is 206 and recoveries are 4357. pic.twitter.com/2b66iHezuu— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 11, 2020
